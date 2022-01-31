The Stage Awards recognise understudies, covers and Theatre Royal Drury Lane

The winners of The Stage Awards have been revealed.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London won Theatre Building of the Year – the venue recently completed a mammoth £60 million restoration project (watch the video below to find out more).

Also claiming a top prize are understudies and covers from around the UK – who as a collective took home the Unsung Hero award after their incredible work during Covid – keeping lights on when cast illness kept some company members isolated.

The Theatre Green Book, which confronts the threat of the climate emergency, received the Innovation Award, while the first ever Community Project of the Year award was given to Company Three's When This Is Over.

The Theatre of the Year Award went to two venues – Battersea Arts Centre (south London) and Marlowe Theatre (Canterbury). The New Diorama Theatre (north London) was named Fringe Theatre of the Year.

Michael Harrison Entertainment was named Producer of the Year, with the digital project of the year was won by the National Theatre's Rome and Juliet, captured during lockdown and starring Josh O'Connor and Jessie Buckley.

Alistair Smith, editor of The Stage, said: "The past two years have been an extraordinarily difficult time for everyone in theatre and, had they been able to, our judges wished they could have celebrated everyone who put a show on and entertained audiences during this time, despite almost insurmountable challenges.

"But, looking at our line-up of winners this year, one thing that strikes me is how many of them – as well as displaying individual excellence – have gone above and beyond to give back to the theatre sector at a time of crisis."