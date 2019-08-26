The Shining stage adaptation in the works?

A stage adaptation of Stephen King's The Shining is in the works, according to Forbes.

All About Eve and the upcoming West Side Story director Ivo van Hove is attached to the project, with a stage play written by Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time).

King's story, written in 1977, is set in a secluded hotel haunted by denizens of the past. It was adapted into a cult classic film by Stanley Kubrick starring Jack Nicholson. In 2016 the story was adapted into an opera, which premiered in Minnesota.

Forbes reports that the stage show will open first in the West End before transferring to Broadway. Dates, venues and casting are to be announced.

King's previous work has been adapted for the stage – a musical version of Carrie was created by the RSC in 1988 and ran on Broadway. It was revived at Southwark Playhouse in 2015.

A sequel to the film version of The Shining is due to be released, starring Ewan McGregor.