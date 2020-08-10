The Rhythmics musical: first look as the full show album is released online

The cast album for new musical The Rhythmics has been released in full.

Co-produced by Aria Entertainment and Metta Theatre, the show has been able to record a full cast album during lockdown

Artists involved in the cast recording include Neil McDermott (EastEnders, Pretty Woman) as ‘Grey', Eleanor Kane (Fun Home, Billionaire Boy) as ‘Silva', Christopher Staines (The Great Gatsby, Abigail's Party) as ‘Nick', Daniel York Loh (The Shadow Factory, Pahl-La) as ‘Dennis', Samuel Thomas (Man of La Mancha, The Last Five Years) as ‘Connor', and Kinny Gardner (Lindsay Kemp Company / Krazy Kat Theatre Company) as ‘Sid'.

It has book and lyrics by Poppy Burton-Morgan (co-founder of Metta Theatre) and music and lyrics by Stiles plus Drewe award-winner Ben Glasstone (Reanimator) and will incorporate fully integrated BSL choreography from Mark Smith (artistic director of Deaf Men Dancing). Smith's choreography feature on a special music video being released as well. The musical director was Jamie Ross and it was mixed and mastered by Simon Small for Voicebox Productions.

Described as "Calendar Girls meets The Full Monty", the piece follows a gymnastics group that manages to become globally successful with their 'ribbons of fire'.

You can listen to the album below: