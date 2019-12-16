The Red Shoes gala at Sadler's Wells: Kelvin Fletcher, Samantha Barks and more join Matthew Bourne

Guests came to north London over the weekend for The Red Shoes gala night at Sadler's Wells.

Matthew Bourne's Olivier Award-winning production, based on the film of the same name, was initially staged in 2016 and now returns for a second run. Following its spell at Sadler's Wells the show will re-embark on a tour.

The company will be led by Adam Cooper until 19 January 2020 with Glenn Graham, Reece Causton (from February 2020), Ben Brown (from February 2020) and Andrew Monaghan (from March 2020) also starring as Boris.

Ashley Shaw and Cordelia Braithwaite share the role of Victoria Page, Dominic North, Stephen Murray (until end of February 2020), Harrison Dowzell (until end of February 2020) and Andrew Monaghan (from 17 February 2020), share the role of Julian, Liam Mower and Jackson Fisch play Ivan, Michela Meazza (until 8 February 2020), Sophia Hurdley and Katie Webb (from 17 February 2020) play Irina, and Graham, Mower and Danny Reubens play Grischa.

They are joined by Steph Billers, João Carolino, Cameron Flynn, Christina Rebecca Gibbs, Rose Goddard, Bryony Harrison, Daisy May Kemp, Kate Lyons, Matt Petty, Catrin Thomas, Jem Trim and Joshua White.

The show, featuring the iconic music of Bernard Herrmann, is orchestrated by Terry Davies and played by the New Adventures Orchestra, with designs by Lez Brotherston, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Groothuis and projection design from Duncan McLean.

The 2019 production received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage, saying: "it's hard to not get swept away in the gorgeousness of one of Bourne's most assured productions to date".