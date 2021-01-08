The Pirates of Penzance West End show announces new online run

Last month's West End staging of The Pirates of Penzance will return to screens in time for Easter, it has been announced.

The show is directed by Sasha Regan with choreography by Lizzi Gee, design by Robyn Wilson-Owen, musical direction by Richard Baker, associate choreographer by Lee Greenaway, lighting design by Ben Bull (who also edited this trailer) and casting by Adam Braham. It is produced by Regan De Wynter.

Appearing in the piece are Marc Akinfolarin (Sergeant of Police), Michael Burgen (Samuel), James Chidzey (Ensemble), Leon Craig (Ruth), Tom Duern (Ensemble), Joel Elferink, Matthew Facchino (Ensemble), Lee Greenaway (Connie), Dominic Harbison (Kate), Sam Kipling (Edith), David McKechnie (Major General), Daniel Miles (Ensemble), Alan Richardson (Mabel), Richard Russell Edwards (Isabel), Oliver Savile (Pirate King), Tom Senior (Frederic) and Benjamin Vivian-Jones (Ensemble).

Playing from Monday 29 March to 5 April 2021 on Stream.Theatre, you can watch the trailer for the show here: