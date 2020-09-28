First listen to Meg McGrady and Zoe Morris' new musical The Phase

Have a first listen to new British LGBTQ+ musical The Phase, which has released a new recording.

Set in an all-girls Catholic School, the piece confronts issues around contemporary sex education and the impact this can have on later life.

It has composition by Meg McGrady and lyrics and book by Zoe Morris, with direction by Martha Geelan. It is produced by Katie Wilmore and James Leggat from Willow Walk Productions, with support from The Other Palace and BEAM.

Performing the number "Sex Talk" from the show are Francesca Forristal as Ava, Aitch Wylie as Young Rowan, Michaela Murphy as Sage, Evie Rose Lane as Aziza and Robin Simões da Silva as Older Rowan. McGrady provides video design, with sound editing by Roly Botha, orchestrations by Connor Gallagher and further vocal arrangements by Jake Pople.

The band features Joe Beighton, Annie Mae Mather, Rachel Espeute and Robin Simões da Silva.

And fair warning for anyone still in an office – the video is fairly NSFW! Watch it here: