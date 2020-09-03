The Ocean at the End of the Lane moves West End transfer to autumn 2021

The stage adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Ocean at the End of the Lane will now open in the West End in October 2021, it has been announced.

Katy Rudd and Joel Horwood's production of the fantasy book, which follows a young boy who finds himself becoming good friends with a coven of witches (leading to dangerous results), initially opened last December at the National Theatre and was originally scheduled to begin its run next month at the Duke of York's Theatre.

It will now run from 23 October to 4 February 2022, with casting to be revealed.

The piece got a five-star review from WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton, who said it was "one of the most satisfying Christmas shows the National has created for a long time."

The creative team features designer Fly Davis, costume and puppetry designer Samuel Wyver, movement director Stephen Hoggett, composer Jherek Bischoff, lighting designer Paule Constable, puppetry director Finn Caldwell, sound designer Ian Dickinson for Autograph and magic and illusions director and designer Jamie Harrison.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale on 2 October with all existing ticket holders being contacted by their original point of sale regarding their booking.