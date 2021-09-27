The Normal Heart at the National Theatre: production photos released

Production photos have been released for The Normal Heart, as the National Theatre revives Larry Kramer's seminal piece.

Directed by Dominic Cooke, the piece runs to 6 November in the venue's Olivier space. Ben Daniels will perform the role of Ned Weeks (who co-founded an AIDS advocacy group), alongside a cast of Robert Bowman, Richard Cant, Liz Carr, Jonathan Dryden Taylor, Dino Fetscher, Daniel Krikler, Daniel Monks, Elander Moore, Luke Norris, Henry Nott, Lucas Rush, Freddie Stabb, Samuel Thomas and Danny Lee Wynter.

The show has set design by Vicki Mortimer, costume design by Lisa Duncan, lighting design by Paule Constable, sound design by Carolyn Downing and fight direction by Bret Yount.

The Normal Heart

Ben Daniels and Dino Fetscher

Ben Daniels

Ben Daniels

Daniel Monks, Danny Lee Wynter and Henry Nott

Daniel Monks

Danny Lee Wynter and Luke Norris

Dino Fetscher and Ben Daniels

Elander Moore

Liz Carr and Ben Daniels

Liz Carr

Richard Cant and Ben Daniels

