The Normal Heart at the National Theatre: first look at rehearsals

Rehearsal photos have been released for The Normal Heart, as the National Theatre prepares to revive Larry Kramer's seminal piece.

Directed by Dominic Cooke, the piece runs from 23 September to 6 November in the venue's Olivier space.

Ben Daniels and Robert Bowman



Ben Daniels will perform the role of Ned Weeks (who co-founded an AIDS advocacy group), alongside a cast of Robert Bowman, Richard Cant, Liz Carr, Jonathan Dryden Taylor, Dino Fetscher, Daniel Krikler, Daniel Monks, Elander Moore, Luke Norris, Henry Nott, Lucas Rush, Freddie Stabb, Samuel Thomas and Danny Lee Wynter.

Ben Daniels and company

The show has set design by Vicki Mortimer, costume design by Lisa Duncan, lighting design by Paule Constable, sound design by Carolyn Downing and fight direction by Bret Yount.

Ben Daniels, Luke Norris, Dino Fetscher

Henry Nott

The company

Elander Moore and Henry Nott

The company

Liz Carr and Ben Daniels

Elander Moore

Dino Fetscher

Dino Fetscher and Ben Daniels

Dominic Cooke

Ben Daniels

Liz Carr

Luke Norris

Daniel Monks

