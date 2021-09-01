WhatsOnStage Logo
The Normal Heart at the National Theatre: first look at rehearsals

The show is running from later this month

The company
© Helen Maybanks

Rehearsal photos have been released for The Normal Heart, as the National Theatre prepares to revive Larry Kramer's seminal piece.

Directed by Dominic Cooke, the piece runs from 23 September to 6 November in the venue's Olivier space.

Ben Daniels and Robert Bowman

Ben Daniels will perform the role of Ned Weeks (who co-founded an AIDS advocacy group), alongside a cast of Robert Bowman, Richard Cant, Liz Carr, Jonathan Dryden Taylor, Dino Fetscher, Daniel Krikler, Daniel Monks, Elander Moore, Luke Norris, Henry Nott, Lucas Rush, Freddie Stabb, Samuel Thomas and Danny Lee Wynter.

Ben Daniels and company
© Helen Maybanks

The show has set design by Vicki Mortimer, costume design by Lisa Duncan, lighting design by Paule Constable, sound design by Carolyn Downing and fight direction by Bret Yount.

Ben Daniels, Luke Norris, Dino Fetscher
© Helen Maybanks
Henry Nott
© Helen Maybanks
The company
© Helen Maybanks
Elander Moore and Henry Nott
© Helen Maybanks
The company
© Helen Maybanks
Liz Carr and Ben Daniels
© Helen Maybanks
Elander Moore
© Helen Maybanks
Dino Fetscher
© Helen Maybanks
Dino Fetscher and Ben Daniels
© Helen Maybanks
Dominic Cooke
© Helen Maybanks
Ben Daniels
© Helen Maybanks
Liz Carr
© Helen Maybanks
Luke Norris
© Helen Maybanks
Daniel Monks
© Helen Maybanks
Danny Lee Wynter
© Helen Maybanks
