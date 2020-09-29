The Mousetrap postpones West End return over Covid uncertainty

The Mousetrap has postponed its imminent return to the West End over fears of future Covid restrictions.

Agatha Christie's whodunnit, which first played in London over 67 years ago, was meant to be presented with no touching and social distancing on stage.

Producer Adam Spiegel said: "In view of the current uncertainty and with greater restrictions looming for London, I have had to make the difficult decision to postpone the reopening of The Mousetrap.

"When we took the decision in July that the show would reopen, it was in anticipation of a gradual easing of restrictions in general. The government's announcement last week that the situation is deteriorating, together with increased restrictions being imposed across the country, makes it impossible to proceed with confidence.

"As the custodian of the show, I am deeply saddened to have to make this decision. But The Mousetrap will be back, and a new date to reopen will be announced as soon as there is a more certain environment and subject to government guidelines."

Ticket holders will be contacted by their point of purchase and offered a credit note or full refund.

The show originally opened in 1952 and the original West End cast included Richard Attenborough and Sheila Sim. The play is a classic Christie whodunit, set in a rural guest house where the guests are all snowed in.