The Mousetrap announces new cast and a special 70th anniversary performance in the West End

Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap will celebrate its 70th anniversary in the West End on Friday 25 November 2022.

Producer Adam Spiegel has announced a special midday matinee on that date, where guests with "a historic connection to the show" will be invited to attend the special one-off performance.

In addition, new casting for the London production (set to begin performance on 21 November) has also been revealed. The company will include Sara Lessore (The Tempest) as Mollie Ralston, George Banks (Coronation Street) as Giles Ralston, Jonathan Tynan-Moss (Doctor Who: Time Fracture) as Christopher Wren, Sarah Whitlock (returning from previous productions of The Mousetrap) as Mrs Boyle, Philip Childs (Long Day's Journey Into Night) as Major Metcalf, Phoebe Sparrow (Downton Abbey) as Miss Casewell, Rob Pomfret (The Responder) as Mr Paravicini and George Jones making his West End debut as Detective Sgt Trotter.

The Mousetrap has also formed an initial two-year partnership with the National Literacy Trust, an independent charity working to give children the literacy skills to succeed in life. Together they will launch the Young Mystery Writers programme, with over 30 secondary schools in London and cities across the UK participating. Young students from disadvantaged backgrounds will be given the opportunity to write their own whodunnit short story and be published as part of a celebratory anthology. They will also be gifted a trip to a West End show.

Spiegel commented: "As the custodian of The Mousetrap in its 70th year I am delighted to be supporting the fantastic work of the National Literacy Trust. Agatha Christie has inspired countless readers from every walk of life and I can think of no better partnership to honour the legacy of her work."

