The Little Mermaid parody musical Unfortunate announced in Underbelly London season

Underbelly Festival has announced its summer programme, with a variety of shows entertaining punters at the company's Earl's Court and Cavendish Square locations.

Comedy, cabaret and circus acts include the likes of La Clique, London Comedy Allstars (featuring Catherine Bohart, Lauren Pattison, Glenn Moore, Nabil Abdulrashid, Sara Barron, Lou Sanders, Ahir Shah, Luke Kempner, Phil Wang, Pierre Novellie, Sindhu Vee, Fin Taylor and Steve Bugeja), the masterful Circus Abyssinia and drag variety piece Yummy.

The fan favourite Fat Rascal Theatre parody musical Unfortunate, providing a novel twist on the story of The Little Mermaid, will run in Earls Court from 21 June to 16 July. It will also tour later this year.

Underbelly co-directors Ed Bartlam and Charlie Wood said: "Underbelly Festival is a sure sign that summer is approaching and we are so excited for what 2022 has in store.

"To be able to announce such a brilliant programme of live comedy, circus, cabaret and drag variety at its very best is such an honour and we couldn't be more proud of the shows on the line up. Being back at Earls Court and Cavendish Square is the perfect fit so do come along for top-quality live entertainment, amazing outdoor bars and premium street food. We hope to see you there!"