Kate Garraway and Nicki Chapman among guests at The Lion King 20th anniversary gala

Sinitta, Jackie St Clair and Nicki Chapman were among the guests invited to celebrate 20 years of The Lion King at an anniversary gala this weekend.

A special performance of the show took place at the Lyceum Theatre to mark the occasion in aid of the Elton John Aids Foundation and the Royal Academy of Music.

The Lion King has entertained over 16 million theatregoers in the last 20 years as the West End's best-selling stage production and sixth longest-running West End musical of all time. A team of more than 50 performers on-stage and 100 crew off-stage play every night to up to 2,200 people at the Lyceum Theatre.

The show is currently booking until 30 May and is on tour at the Bristol Hippodrome until 23 November.