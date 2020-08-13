The Last Five Years to return to Southwark Playhouse for socially distanced run

Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years will return to Southwark Playhouse later this year.

Directed by Jonathan O'Boyle, the piece will feature socially distanced cast and audience members in a reduced-capacity auditorium.

Brown's cult classic musical was first seen in 2001 and ran off-Broadway in 2002. It was turned into a film in 2014 starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan. It follows a five-year relationship between two lovers – Jamie and Cathy – but is told in reverse chronological order for one of the pair.

The creative team will include choreographer Sam Spencer-Lane, set and costume designer Lee Newby, lighting designer Jamie Platt and sound designer Adam Fisher. Musical direction and orchestration are by George Dyer. The pair of performers will be accompanied by a four-piece band led by Dyer.

The Last Five Years runs from 1 to 31 October, with casting to be announced. The show first ran from March 2020, where it received a full five-star review from WhatsOnStage.

The venue has also announced a series of events to support freelancers through the pandemic, entitled Setting the Stage. The events will see set and costume designers discuss their work, with all proceeds going direct to freelance artists.