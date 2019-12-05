The Last Five Years revival, People Show and Operation Mincemeat feature in Southwark Playhouse spring season

Southwark Playhouse has unveiled its plans for the first half of the new year.

Jonathan O'Boyle will direct a new production of Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years. Running from 28 February to 28 March, casting is to be announced for a brand new actor-musician production.

O'Boyle and producer Katy Lipson said: "The Last Five Years has such a pianistic driven score, with wonderful songs and an incredible story, so we wanted to explore what would happen if the actors remained part of the whole story, and never left the stage; instead playing the piano to further interact with the music."

Veteran experimental theatre company People Show will present its new piece People Show 137: God Knows How Many from 5 to 29 February, while hit Spitlip musical Operation Mincemeat, which had its world premiere at the New Diorama Theatre earlier this year, will transfer to the Playhouse's main space where it runs from 14 to 23 May after an upcoming sell-out special run in January 2020.

ViSiBLE Theatre will devise a new show entitled Five Characters in Search of a Good Night's Sleep, running in the venue's smaller space from 29 April to 23 May.

Small Things Theatre will present the world premiere of Cordelia O'Neill's new play Anything Is Possible If You Think About It Hard Enough from 1 to 25 April 2020. The show follows a couple who deal with the consequences of a still birth.

Andy Jordan will direct Cops, which is inspired by true events and follows a group of policemen in '50s Chicago who have to try and catch a crook before he is apprehended by The Mob. It runs from 15 January to 1 February, with set and costume design by Anthony Lamble, lighting design by Chris Corner and composition and sound design by Simon Slater.

The theatre has announced that it is almost a quarter of the way through its construction of a brand new, purpose-built theatre, with plans to move in in March 2020. The venue will continue at its current home for a further two years, it has been stated.