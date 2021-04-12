The Last Five Years revival to transfer to the West End

Exclusive: Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years will transfer to the West End after two hit runs at Southwark Playhouse.

Directed by Jonathan O'Boyle, the production will play at the Vaudeville Theatre for a strictly limited season from 17 September to 13 October 2021, with tickets on sale here.

Aria Entertainment and DLAP Entertainment's revival, featuring actor-musicians, first premiered in March 2020 before having its run disrupted by the pandemic.

Telling the same relationship in two opposing directions, the production will once more unite Oli Higginson (Bridgerton) and Molly Lynch (Sunset Boulevard) for what will be the piece's first significant run of length in the West End.

Originally seen in 2001, the musical played off-Broadway in 2002 and was turned into a film starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan in 2014.

O'Boyle said: "I'm delighted that our production of The Last Five Years is transferring into the West End later this year to the gorgeous Vaudeville Theatre. Seeing the production grow, and the brilliant actors go from strength to strength, was a total joy during 2020. The fact that we now get to share it with a wider audience this autumn is tremendously exciting."

Also in the creative team are choreographer Sam Spencer- Lane, set and costume designer Lee Newby, lighting designer Jamie Platt and sound designer Adam Fisher. The musical director is Leo Munby, with casting by Jane Deitch.

Producer Katy Lipson said of the production, "I could never have dreamed of having the opportunity to bring this show into London's West End this year after our off-West End and digital outings last year. It will be our company's West End musical debut and I am incredibly proud that it is with this production."

The show is produced at the Vaudeville Theatre by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment, Edward Prophet and People Entertainment Group, with Dan Looney, Adam Paulden and Jason Haigh-Ellery for DLAP GROUP. General manager and assistant producer is Chris Matanlé for Aria Entertainment.