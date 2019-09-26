The Green Fairy musical full casting announced

Full casting has been announced for new musical The Green Fairy, which has its UK premiere at the Union Theatre.

Created by Jack Sain and Stephen Libby, the piece has direction by Sain, musical direction by William Bullivant, dramaturgy and associate writing by Hannah Hauer-King and set and costume design by Katharine Heath.

Appearing in the show will be Julie Atherton (Jo), Harry F Brown (Toby), Georgina Hellier (The Green Fairy), Emma Kinney (Wendy), David Perkins (Daniel) and Emma Whittaker (Young Jo).

Set in a pub the show follows Jo, who sees her daughter Wendy sing for the first time and is thrown back into the past where she reflects on her life with her ex-girlfriend and ex-husband.

The production opens in previews on 30 October and runs until 23 November.