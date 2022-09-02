The Girl on the Train revival announces cast and creative team

Casting and creative team members for The Girl on the Train at the Barn Theatre have been revealed.

The stage production, penned by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel and based on the bestselling novel by Paula Hawkins and the blockbuster DreamWorks film, follows a woman whose daily commute turns into a gripping mystery.

Kirstie Davis (Daddy Long Legs) directs the production, which is set to star Claudius Peters (HALO) as Scott Hipwell, Kareem Nasif as Kamal Abdic, Nick Read (Eh Up Me Old Flowers) as D I Gaskill, Brinsley Terence (Cyrano de Bergerac) as Tom Watson, Emily Tucker (Blithe Spirit) as Anna Watson, Sophie Walter (Grantchester) as Megan Hipwell and Gemma Yates-Round (The Yellow Wallpaper) as Rachel Watson.

Creative team members announced today are Charlotte Henery as set and costume designer, Sam Rowcliffe-Tanner as lighting designer, Harry Smith as sound designer and Kaitlin Howard as fight director.

The show features as part of the venue's 2022 season, with dates from 26 September to 29 October.