The Dumb Waiter at the Hampstead Theatre announces cast and extension

The Hampstead Theatre has announced the casting for its revival of The Dumb Waiter, set to open next month.

The show has also extended its run and will now play from 18 November until 2 January 2021 rather than the previously scheduled mid-December finish.

Alec Newman (Call the Midwife) and Shane Zaza (Happy Valley) will play the roles of Ben and Gus in the piece, which is directed by Alice Hamilton. Originally expected to open earlier this year, the piece was moved back and will now open with socially distanced audiences.

Also on the production are designer James Perkins, with lighting design by James Whiteside and composition and sound design by Giles Thomas.

The venue will also open up its script submission system, with a writers' programme led by Roy Williams plus youth theatre initiatives.