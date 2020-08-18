The Drifters Girl reschedules premiere and West End dates to autumn 2021

New musical The Drifter's Girl has postponed its premiere and West End run to next winter.

Starring Beverley Knight and following Faye Treadwell, the manager of The Drifters, the new musical will feature hit tunes including "Save The Last Dance For Me", "Under The Boardwalk" and "Saturday Night At The Movies".

It will now have its world premiere at Newcastle Theatre Royal next year on Saturday 9 October 2021, before transferring to the Garrick Theatre in London for a strictly limited season of 20 weeks, with performances beginning on Thursday 4 November 2021.

The musical will be directed by Jonathan Church (Singin' In The Rain), with a book by Ed Curtis, design by Anthony Ward, choreography by Karen Bruce, lighting design by Ben Cracknell and music supervision and orchestrations by Chris Egan.

Further casting and the full creative team will be announced at a later date.