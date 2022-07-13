The new Drifters Girl Felicia Boswell – first look

First look images of Broadway alum Felicia Boswell (Motown the Musical, Memphis) making her West End debut in The Drifters Girl have been released.

Boswell recently assumed the leading role of Faye Treadwell from Beverley Knight in the jukebox musical, which continues its run at London's Garrick Theatre.

You can also watch Boswell perform "Nobody But Me" from the hit show in the video below.





The cast also includes Adam J Bernard, Tarinn Callender, Matt Henry and Tosh Wanogho-Maud, alongside Marcus Ayton, Ashford Campbell, Ethan Davis, Vanessa Ela Young, Michael James Stewart, Alanna Leslie, Curtis Scott, and young actors Aurora Baptiste, Amari Brown, Savanna Musoni, Savannah Skinner-Henry and Shanyia Tsoto.

The musical has a book by Ed Curtis, and is based on an idea by Tina Treadwell. It is co-created by Knight, Bernard, Callender, Henry and Wanogho-Maud.

The Drifters Girl is directed by Jonathan Church, with set design by Anthony Ward, choreography by Karen Bruce, costume design by Fay Fullerton, orchestrations and musical supervision by Chris Egan, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and video design by Andrzej Goulding. Associate director is Tyrone Huntley and associate choreographer is Myles Brown with casting by Stuart Burt and children's casting by Jo Hawes.

The cast of The Drifters Girl

© Johan Persson

Adam J Bernard and Felicia Boswell

© Johan Persson

The cast of The Drifters Girl

© Johan Persson

Adam J Bernard and Felicia Boswell

© Johan Persson

The cast of The Drifters Girl

© Johan Persson