The Doctor starring Juliet Stevenson confirms New York transfer

The Park Avenue Armory will present the American premiere of Robert Icke's The Doctor, starring WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award winner Juliet Stevenson. Performances will commence on 3 June and will continue through to 6 August 2023.

Originally produced at the Almeida Theatre and currently running in the West End, The Doctor, which Icke also directs, is adapted from Arthur Schnitzler's Professor Bernhardi. It has sets and costumes by Hildegard Bechtler, lighting by Natasha Chivers, and music/sound by Tom Gibbons.

Earlier in the year, the Armory will also produce the American premiere of Alexander Zeldin's Love (25 February to 25 March). The drama, which received acclaim during its run at the National Theatre in 2016, is directed by the playwright, with designs by Natasha Jenkins, lighting by Marc Williams, sound by Josh Anio Grigg, and movement by Marcin Rudy.

Complete information about both productions is still to be announced.

Tickets for the West End production, which closes on 11 December, are on sale below.