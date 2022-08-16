The Cherry Orchard – Vinay Patel's sci-fi adaptation reveals cast

Casting has been announced for the world premiere of The Cherry Orchard, reimagined by Vinay Patel from a translation by Helen Rappaport.

Patel's sci-fi adaptation transports Chekhov's classic to an old starship, travelling through space in search of a new home, billions of miles from Earth.

The cast includes Tripti Subha Tripuraneni (as Varsha), Maanuv Thiara (as Abinash Lenka), Neil D'Souza (as Lohit), Anjali Jay (as Captain Prema Ramesh), Hari Mackinnon (as Feroze), Gavi Singh Chera (as Pawan Talwar), Aaron Gill (as Sailesh Panchal), Samar Khan (as Anju) and Chandrika Chevli (as Divya).

Produced by The Yard Theatre, ETT and HOME, the piece is directed by James Macdonald (with Nico Pimparé as assistant director) and features designs by Rosie Elnile, lighting by Jai Morjaria, sound by Max Pappenheim and video design by Lewis den Hertog.

The production runs at The Yard from 5 September until 22 October, before transferring to HOME in Manchester from 2 to 19 November.