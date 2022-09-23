The Caucasian Chalk Circle with Carrie Hope Fletcher and Jonathan Slinger – in rehearsals

Photos have been released showing The Caucasian Chalk Circle in rehearsals at the Rose Theatre.

Carrie Hope Fletcher, who plays Grusha Vashnadze in Brecht's seminal play, is joined by Jonathan Slinger as Azdak, Ronny Jhutti as The Governor/Monk, Nickcolia King-N'da as Simon, Joanna Kirkland as The Governor's Wife, Shiv Rabheru as Lavrenti/Youssef, Bridgitta Roy as Cook/Mother-in-Law, Zoe West as The Singer and Adeola Yemitan as Aide/Younger Lady.

Steve Waters' adaptation of Brecht's tale, set during a revolution where justice is warped by new circumstances, is helmed by the venue's artistic director Christopher Haydon, with music by Michael Henry.

The production is developed in association with MGC with set and costume design by Oli Townsend, movement direction by Lucy Cullingford, lighting design by Mark Jonathan and sound design by Gareth Fry, with Layla Madanat as associate director, with Christopher Worrall as the casting director and Stuart Burt as casting consultant. The associate producer is Kater Gordon.