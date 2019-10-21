The Barricade Boys Christmas Cabaret returns to The Other Palace

The Barricade Boys have announced their Christmas cabaret residency at The Other Palace this winter.

The group showcases some of the UK male voices from Les Misérables – the world's longest running musical. They last played London in 2017, followed by a season on Broadway and a 2019 UK tour which finished earlier this summer.

The cast are Simon Schofield (Oliver! at The London Palladium, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Sound of Music), Dougie Carter (Sunset Boulevard, La Cage aux Folles), Lee Honey-Jones (The Book of Mormon, Mamma Mia!, Whistle Down The Wind) and George Tebbutt (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang). There will also be a guest star at each performance, with names to be announced soon.

This show will include such Christmas classics as "White Christmas", "Winter Wonderland" and "Let It Snow", as well as a variety of musical theatre, pop, rock and swing numbers.

The company was devised and created in 2015 by Scott Garnham and Schofield. The production will return to London for three weeks, from 10 to 28 December, with a press night on 12 December.





Buy your tickets for the show here.