Test your theatre knowledge: Name that West End stage

Andrew Lloyd Webber is in the middle of renovating the Gillian Lynne Theatre, recently renamed. It marked the first time a West End space has been named after a woman. The New London, which was built on the site of the former Winter Garden Theatre, has had its current name since it first opened in 1973.

To mark the occasion, we've created a quiz all about the names of West End venues – how well do you know London's most famous theatres and the history of their titles?

