Teenage Dick at Donmar Warehouse: first look at Daniel Monks, Susan Wokoma and Ruth Madeley

WhatsOnStage went into rehearsals for Teenage Dick to have a look at the UK premiere of Mike Lew's play.

Appearing in the piece are Daniel Monks, Susan Wokoma, Callum Adams, Siena Kelly, Ruth Madeley and Alice Hewkin.

Teenage Dick is Lew's take on Shakespeare's Richard III and will be directed by artistic director Michael Longhurst, with design by Chloe Lamford, lighting design by Sinéad McKenna, sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, video design by Andrzej Goulding, choreography by Claira Vaughan and casting by Anna Cooper.

The production runs at the Donmar Warehouse from 6 December to 1 February.