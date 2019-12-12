Teenage Dick at the Donmar Warehouse: first look photos

Production images have been released for Teenage Dick, currently in previews at the Donmar Warehouse and playing until 1 February with an official opening night tonight.

With a cast including Daniel Monks (Richard), Susan Wokoma (Elizabeth York), Callum Adams (Eddie), Siena Kelly (Anne Margaret), Ruth Madeley (Buck) and Alice Hewkin (Clarissa), Teenage Dick reimagines Shakespeare's Richard III in a high school, with Monks playing a senior plotting to become president of his class.

Written by Mike Lew, this UK premiere is directed by the venue's artistic director Michael Longhurst. Design is by Chloe Lamford, lighting design by Sinéad McKenna, sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, video design by Andrzej Goulding, choreography by Claira Vaughan and casting by Anna Cooper.

