Talking Heads cast and crew donate almost £300,000 to Theatre Artists' Fund

The collective of writer, actors, directors, producer and heads of department featured on the BBC production of Alan Bennett's Talking Heads have donated almost £300,000 to fundraising cause the Theatre Artists' Fund.

The individuals responsible for the charity donations include write Alan Bennett, actors Jodie Comer, Monica Dolan, Martin Freeman, Tamsin Greig, Sarah Lancashire, Lesley Manville, Lucian Msamati, Maxine Peake, Rochenda Sandall, Kristin Scott Thomas, Imelda Staunton and Harriet Walter; directors Marianne Elliott, Nadia Fall, Sarah Frankcom, Jeremy Herrin, Nicholas Hytner, Jonathan Kent and Josie Rourke, heads of department Simon Bowles, Naomi Donne, Jacqueline Durran, George Fenton, Zac Nicholson and Robert Sterne as well as producers Steve Clark Hall, Kevin Loader, London Theatre Company, Wiggin LLP and Dinah Wood.

The Theatre Artists' Fund was set up earlier this year and spearheaded by award-winning director Sam Mendes. He said today: "Hearing the individual stories of those for whom we have managed to provide short-term financial relief is a stark and moving reminder about why we created this fund in the first place. Their passion and refusal to give up has made us want to continue to push for more."

Talking Heads is available to view now on BBC iPlayer.