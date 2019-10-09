Tabard Theatre to be renamed Chiswick Playhouse with new season including I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change

The Tabard Theatre will be renamed as the Chiswick Playhouse, with the venue announcing a new season of shows.

The rechristened west London venue will open with the UK premiere of the 2018 revised version of musical comedy I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change. The piece, which originally played over 5,000 performances off-Broadway, explores the ins and outs of modern romance through song and comedy. It has book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro, music by Jimmy Roberts, musical direction by Stuart Pedlar, choreography by Steven Harris and design by Verity Johnson.

The production is directed by Charlotte Westenra with a cast composed of George Rae (Joseph), Dominic Hudson (War Horse), Laura Johnson (Hair) and Naomi Slights (Mamma Mia). The show runs from 30 October to 30 November.

The Chiswick Playhouse's season also includes a festive production of Hansel and Gretel and a return of the sell-out production of Tryst, which ran at the venue in 2017.