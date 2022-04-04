Students saved after ALRA drama school closes suddenly

The Academy of Live and Recorded Arts (ALRA) announced this morning, without warning, that it would close - leaving 284 students without further education.

ALRA, which has two locations (North and South) caused anger amongst the theatre community, with the student's Twitter page saying all those in their final year were: "heartbroken... Our school has unexpectedly closed. Any industry PLEASE help the students who haven't been signed yet. We have missed so much with covid in 1st/2nd year and now the closed school."

Staff members were reportedly told via Zoom at 9am that they were fired with 28 permanent and 16 fixed-term jobs affected.

A statement from the drama school said the closure was due to: "losses made in the 20/21 financial year and the lack of significant new revenue streams".

However, a positive twist on the tale has emerged. the Rose Bruford College has quickly stepped in to continue to provide opportunities for students left in the lurch, saying in a statement that: "all students across foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be offered places to continue their education as students of Rose Bruford College."

Students based at ALRA North will receive tuition at the same site in Wigan, while students at ALRA South will be taught at a London location.

Rose Bruford's vice principal Mary Oliver said: "We are committed to supporting each individual student through the transition period and into a stable and productive learning environment."

Principal Clarie Middleton said: "We are very pleased with the level of trust and respect the Office for Students is placing in us to support ALRA students through this very difficult time.

"We are preparing to welcome all students who wish to join us and to support them in reaching their full potential."