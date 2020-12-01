Strictly Come Dancing announces musicals week line-up

Strictly Come Dancing has announced plans for its musical week.

On top of a performance from the company of & Juliet, there will also be a plethora of numbers from stage shows performed by the show's band and danced to by the remaining contestants.

Performing this weekend will be:

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse will perform an Argentine Tango to "The Phantom Of The Opera" from The Phantom of The Opera

JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden will perform the Charleston to "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

HRVY and Janette Manrara will perform the American Smooth to "One (Singular Sensation)" from A Chorus Line

Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer will perform the Jive to "Everybody's Talking About Jamie "from Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice will perform the Viennese Waltz to "She Used To Be Mine" from Waitress

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez will perform the Jive to "Little Shop of Horrors" from Little Shop of Horrors