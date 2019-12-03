Strictly Ballroom The Musical to embark on tour with Craig Revel Horwood directing

Strictly Ballroom The Musical will embark on a new tour in 2020, it has been revealed.

Craig Revel Horwood will direct the new production, which will open in Nottingham on 26 September 2020 before visiting Wolverhampton, Hull, Milton Keynes, Sunderland, Bristol, Bromley, Edinburgh, York, Salford, Guildford, Northampton, Southend, Llandudno, Aylesbury, Darlington, Wimbledon, Bournemouth, Derry, Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool, Canterbury, Birmingham, Plymouth, Blackpool, Bradford, Southampton, Ipswich and Reading.

Based on the iconic award-winning Baz Luhrmann film of the same name, the show follows a young man, Scott, who wants to wow in the world of Australian Federation ballroom dancing. It features hit songs including "Love is in the Air", "Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps" and "Time After Time". The new tour will also feature songs by Sia, David Foster and Eddie Perfect.

Horwood said: "I am absolutely delighted to be directing the 2020/21 UK tour of Strictly Ballroom The Musical – it's going to be fab-u-lous! The theatre is where I come alive and it is there that I feel in my most creative element. Having directed the UK arena tour of Strictly Come Dancing for the past few years, I simply cannot wait to put my stamp on this iconic and much-loved musical. Expect some sexy moves, sizzling costumes and a simply sensational evening!"

Casting and the creative team for the tour are to be revealed.

Tickets for the Strictly Ballroom tour go on sale from 10am tomorrow.