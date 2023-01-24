A Streetcar Named Desire with Patsy Ferran, Paul Mescal and Anjana Vasan to transfer to the West End

The Almeida's revival of Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire, directed by the multi-award-winning Rebecca Frecknall, will transfer to the West End.

Telling the tale of two estranged sisters who reunite in New Orleans, the piece has picked up glowing reviews during its initial sell-out run in north London.

The creative team features set designer Madeleine Girling, costume designer Merle Hensel, lighting designer Lee Curran, sound designer Peter Rice, composer Angus MacRae and casting director Julia Horan.

Set to appear will be Patsy Ferran (Summer and Smoke) as Blanche, with Oscar nominee Paul Mescal (Aftersun, Normal People) as Stanley and Anjana Vasan (Summer and Smoke) as Stella. Also set to reprise their role is Dwane Walcott (Hamlet) as Mitch.

Mescal said "I'm incredibly excited that Streetcar is being transferred to the West End with this formidable cast and creative team, led by the exceptionally talented Rebecca Frecknall. It's my favourite play and it's wonderful to be able to share it with a wider audience".

Frecknall added: "I'm thrilled we will have the opportunity to share this production with a wider audience. It's a testament to this fantastic company and incredible play. It's been moving to see how audiences have responded to our work and I'm excited to see how the piece will evolve in the West End."

The show will play at the Phoenix Theatre, with dates from 20 March 20 to 29 April. Tickets, ranging from £15 to £125, go on sale on 1 February.