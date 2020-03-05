Straight White Men cast to include Charlie Condou at Southwark Playhouse

Charlie Condou will star in the UK premiere of Young Jean Lee's play Straight White Men, it has been announced.

The Korean American playwright will bring the show to London's Southwark Playhouse from 27 May to 20 June, with a press night on 2 June. Condou will star alongside Kamari Romeo and Kim Tatum, with further casting to be announced at a later date.

Straight White Men tells the story of three brothers who meet back at their family home over the Christmas holiday to celebrate with their widowed father. The two younger brothers are prolific professionals, while the eldest is less successful in his career ambitions.

Steven Kunis directs the show, which has choreography by Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster, set and costume design by Suzu Sakai, lighting design by Jose Tevar and casting by Lucy Casson.