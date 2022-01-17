Toby Stephens, Gina McKee, Paul McGann and Angel Coulby rehearsing for Florian Zeller's The Forest
The play has its world premiere at the Hampstead Theatre
Rehearsal images have been revealed for Florian Zeller's new play The Forest.
Leading the cast are Toby Stephens (Lost in Space), Gina McKee (Bodyguard), Paul McGann (Doctor Who) and Angel Coulby (Merlin).
They are joined by Millie Brady (Roadkill), Silas Carson (Phantom Thread), Finbar Lynch (Indecent), Sakuntala Ramanee (Romeo and Juliet) and Eddie Toll (Stephen).
Zeller, who received a variety of awards for the film version of his hit play The Father, will return to the London stage with a new tale about the demands of family, career and sexual desire.
Director Jonathan Kent helms a creative team featuring designer Anna Fleischle, lighting designer Hugh Vanstone, sound designer Isobel Waller-Bridge, casting director Lotte Hines and associate designer and costume co-designer Jasmine Swan.