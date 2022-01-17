WhatsOnStage Logo
Toby Stephens, Gina McKee, Paul McGann and Angel Coulby rehearsing for Florian Zeller's The Forest

The play has its world premiere at the Hampstead Theatre

Angel Coulby and Paul McGann
© Marc Brenner

Rehearsal images have been revealed for Florian Zeller's new play The Forest.

Leading the cast are Toby Stephens (Lost in Space), Gina McKee (Bodyguard), Paul McGann (Doctor Who) and Angel Coulby (Merlin).

They are joined by Millie Brady (Roadkill), Silas Carson (Phantom Thread), Finbar Lynch (Indecent), Sakuntala Ramanee (Romeo and Juliet) and Eddie Toll (Stephen).

Christopher Hampton
© Marc Brenner

Zeller, who received a variety of awards for the film version of his hit play The Father, will return to the London stage with a new tale about the demands of family, career and sexual desire.

Director Jonathan Kent helms a creative team featuring designer Anna Fleischle, lighting designer Hugh Vanstone, sound designer Isobel Waller-Bridge, casting director Lotte Hines and associate designer and costume co-designer Jasmine Swan.

Gina McKee
© Marc Brenner
Toby Stephens
© Marc Brenner
Millie Brady
© Marc Brenner
Paul McGann and Gina McKee
© Marc Brenner
Angel Coulby
© Marc Brenner
Silas Carson and Eddie Toll
© Marc Brenner
Sakuntala Ramanee and Silas Carson
© Marc Brenner
Toby Stephens and Finbar Lynch
© Marc Brenner
Jonathan Kent (director)
© Marc Brenner
