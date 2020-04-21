Stephen Fry, Jo Brand and Gyles Brandreth to host Riverside Studios charity quiz nights

The Riverside Studios is launching a series of online fundraising quizzes hosted by stage and screen stars.

The online events will begin on 29 April when Gyles Brandreth will host, while Stephen Fry will host on 13 May and Jo Brand will host on 27 May. Each quiz will commence at 6.30pm.

The events will raise money for the complex, with all tickets costing £25. Funds raised will help keep the venue in good shape for when coronavirus lockdowns are over, with 10 per cent of proceeds going to Riverside Studios' local NHS charity, the Imperial Health Charity, which supports five hospitals around Hammersmith.

The quiz will consist of six rounds of questions from the worlds of music, theatre, cinema, comedy, art and food and drink, with prizes including a dinner for four at the venue's luxury Sam's Riverside restaurant, a subscription to the Mindful Chef recipe box, or 12 months' worth of tickets for Riverside Studios' cinema.

Riverside's Artistic Director/CEO, William Burdett-Coutts, commented: "Like every arts venue in London and across the UK, Riverside Studios has suffered hugely from the COVID-19 pandemic, losing all its revenue over the past 4 weeks. As a charity that receives no public funding, we need to safeguard the future of our historic venue and ensure we can continue showcasing talent. All our hosts have some relationship with the building.

"Gyles Brandreth played Lady Bracknell in a musical version of The Importance of Being Earnest and will hopefully be back in a show at Christmas. Jo Brand took part in the London Comedy Festival, and Stephen Fry performed at Riverside early in his career. Riverside Studios has always been about both the local and wider community, and the Charity Quiz Nights are a great way for our audiences to get involved, have some fun, have the chance to win some amazing prizes, all for a great cause."

You can sign up here.