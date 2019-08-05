Stephanie J Block to perform London solo concerts at Cadogan Hall

Stephanie J Block will perform two solo concerts at Cadogan Hall in 2020, it has been announced.

Block, who recently won a Tony Award for her performance in The Cher Show on Broadway, has previous credits including The Boy From Oz, Wicked, Falsettos, Little Miss Sunshine and 9 to 5.

She will come to London for two performances only at the central London music hall Cadogan Hall, on Sunday 12 April at 2.30pm and 6.30pm.

Block said: "For the last decade, I feel like I have had some "unfinished business" by not returning to perform in London. Well, Mama's takin' care of business. I am THRILLED and very grateful to announce my upcoming concert. Hope to see you there!!"

Tickets will go on general sale on Monday 2 September at 10am.