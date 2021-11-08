Stephanie Beatriz, Giovanna Fletcher, James Buckley and Elliot Cowan to star in 2:22 in the West End

Casting has been announced for the return of spooky thriller 2:22 – A Ghost Story, which returns to the West End next month after earning rave reviews when it first opened earlier this summer.

Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn 99, In the Heights, Encanto) will play the role of Lauren, with the actress saying today: "Hooked the moment I read 2:22. I was on the edge of my seat reading it, and I hope you will be too when you watch it! I am excited to be playing a Latinx American trying to make sense of this very unusual and intense London setting."

She will be joined by writer, performer and presenter of the acclaimed podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast Giovanna Fletcher, who takes on the role of Jenny.

Fletcher said: "I'm thrilled to be joining the cast of 2:22 A Ghost Story as Jenny. Reading the script the first time gave me chills – that feeling has increased in subsequent readings. It's such an honour to be putting this play on its feet for a West End audience."

Joining the pair are James Buckley (The Inbetweeners) and Elliot Cowan (Lost in Austen).

Directed by Matthew Dunster and penned by Danny Robins, the piece has set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound, casting by Jessica Ronane CDG and illusions by Chris Fisher.