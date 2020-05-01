WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link
Theatre News

Starlight Express and Blood Brothers actor Graham Martin has died

Tributes poured in online for the actor

Graham Martin
© Savages

Actor Graham Martin died this week, his agents Savages Management have announced.

Revealing the news in a post online, the agency said: "Our beloved client Graham Martin has passed away. G was one of the nicest, kindest and most talented performers, much loved by all who knew him. We are devastated at the news and send love and condolences to his family. Rest in Peace G. It was a privilege. We will miss you xxx."

Martin, who trained at Arts Ed in London, played the role of Dustin in Starlight Express for a number of years between 1992 to 2000 at Apollo Victoria. Other roles included Simeon in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (UK tour), Tommy (UK tour) and most recently he appeared in the touring production of Blood Brothers.

A number of tributes came in for Martin online:


Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...