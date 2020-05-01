Starlight Express and Blood Brothers actor Graham Martin has died

Actor Graham Martin died this week, his agents Savages Management have announced.

Revealing the news in a post online, the agency said: "Our beloved client Graham Martin has passed away. G was one of the nicest, kindest and most talented performers, much loved by all who knew him. We are devastated at the news and send love and condolences to his family. Rest in Peace G. It was a privilege. We will miss you xxx."

Martin, who trained at Arts Ed in London, played the role of Dustin in Starlight Express for a number of years between 1992 to 2000 at Apollo Victoria. Other roles included Simeon in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (UK tour), Tommy (UK tour) and most recently he appeared in the touring production of Blood Brothers.

A number of tributes came in for Martin online:





Gutted to hear this news , what a top bloke he was ...shine on G — Shane Richie (@realshanerichie) May 1, 2020

So devastated at the loss of our beautiful friend @gramartin a one off! Such talent. You were always in my thoughts and always will be. Sleep well never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/GyDVKkdFdC — DAWN BUCKLAND (@buckland_dawn) May 1, 2020

A truly sad day, but incredible to see all the love for @gramartin . The kindest man & with a bloody good sense of humour too. "Now Shaun, what you havin for your tea?".



A true gent. You will he missed G. Thanks for the smiles and the Jellicle dance moves. pic.twitter.com/TZzoVMmQX7 — Shaun McCourt (@shaunmc1986) May 1, 2020

Heartbroken over the news of Graham Martin passing, I had the privilege of seeing him perform 3 times in Blood Brothers. He was so incredibly talented. Rest In Peace — c (@favestanz) May 1, 2020

Incredibly sad news about the passing of G, a wonderfully kind man and a fine talent. It was a pleasure to get to work with you on a show that was a big part of your life.

RIP @gramartin x — Scott Alder (@Scott_Alder) May 1, 2020

devastated to hear the news about my friend and colleague gramartin passing away. Was an honour to share the stage with you!!!! You was so loved my mate!! RIP https://t.co/jrH7rEW0Wk — Alex Patmore (@Alex_Patmore20) May 1, 2020

Just learnt of the passing of an old Blood Brothers colleague of mine. @gramartin was a brilliant actor who taught me so much. Shocked and saddened to learn he's no longer with us. Sleep well, G-Dog x pic.twitter.com/Smn6e7qcNY — Adam Stevens (@adamstevensacts) May 1, 2020

Absolutely crushed by the news that @gramartin is no longer with us, I'm sure many will feel the same. He was loved, respected and admired by all those who knew him, an absolute gem of a guy and someone I looked forward to seeing every day at work! We love you G, sleep well mate pic.twitter.com/Cux3Cf86WJ — Josh Capper (@Joshcapper) May 1, 2020

Devasted at the news of @gramartin ‘s passing. A true gent, a lovely man & the most consistent professional I ever had the pleasure of working with. So sad that he's gone. Not decided what I'm gonna have for tea tonight yet G-Dog, but I'll let you know. pic.twitter.com/whEIc5I9o6 — Karl Greenwood (@_KarlGreenwood_) May 1, 2020

I cherish every moment spent with my dear friend. Every memory vivid. Graham Martin https://t.co/r5xlYEpZHF — Richard Mylan (@RichardMylan) May 1, 2020

Raising a glass to the incomparable Graham Martin this evening. So sad. Rest easy, Graham. — Kim Shepherd (@KimShepherd_) May 1, 2020

I'm really sad to hear about Graham Martin. Always a highlight of the Blood Brothers tour. — Dawn Jones (@the_lilrunaway) May 1, 2020

It gives me great sadness, with a very heavy heart to announce the passing of Graham this week.

He will be sadly missed by his family at home. And also his vast stage family and friends.

Take mam dancing kidda.

Your broken hearted family.

Dad, Ian, Winnie and Ethan. XXXX https://t.co/On0lXhBXkZ — Ian reid (@Ianreid9) May 1, 2020

Me & Graham Martin in 1992. We played Flat Top & Dustin in Starlight Express London for 2 years. He taught me so so much, on & off stage. Thank you Ham. pic.twitter.com/8uAvWQL3PF — Richard Mylan (@RichardMylan) May 1, 2020

It is with deep pain and regret that I write this post to inform you all that the dear Graham Martin has passed away.



Graham was an amazing man, so kind and caring and he will be missed dearly.



I'll post a proper tribute when the time is right.



Rest in Paradise Graham — BloodBrothersTour (@TourBlood) May 1, 2020

I am heartbroken to let you know that Graham Martin has passed away.

Many will have known him for many years as the man with the million costumes, the ultimate Policeman/Teacher, & other roles.

One of the kindest and generous people off stage.

RIP Graham, GBNF@gohbelfast pic.twitter.com/9kW7hwppGL — Ethan Redmond (@EthanRedmond500) May 1, 2020

Terrible to hear of the passing of Boro actor Graham Martin. A fantastic performer and one of the nicest blokes you could wish to meet. Sending love to all his family and friends. Rest in peace Martin x — Neil Grainger (@GraingerNeil) May 1, 2020

You beautiful man @gramartin. One of the kindest, most talented and funniest people I have ever known. Heartbroken you've gone. I'll miss you so much. RIP and sleep tight. x pic.twitter.com/5MeBx1y3iq — Louisa Hannan (@louhannan) May 1, 2020