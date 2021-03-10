Staged special, Normal People v Fleabag mash-up and Back to the Future set for Comic Relief

Comic Relief has revealed its line-up for this year's comedy fundraiser.

The company will work with English National Opera to teach five comedians to learn opera, aided by soprano Charlotte Church.

Keira Knightley, Michael Sheen and KSI will perform in a special 2020: The Movie tribute, while stage star Lenny Henry will join Michael Sheen and David Tennant for a special episode of Staged. Back to the Future the Musical will perform "Put Your Mind To It" live on stage ahead of their West End run.

Regé-Jean Page will play Prince Charming in a new panto special, while Normal People and Fleabag join forces, with Andrew Scott appearing alongside Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones. You can watch a clip below: