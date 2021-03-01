Stage stars win big at the Golden Globes

A raft of theatre names picked up Golden Globes in a virtual event last night.

John Boyega, who has performed at the Old Vic in London, won the TV Best Supporting Actor award for Steve McQueen's Small Axe, while Daniel Kaluuya won the same award in the film categories for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah.

Three The Crown stars picked up awards – Josh O'Connor, Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin – for their appearances in the TV series, inspired by Peter Morgan's stage show The Audience.

Rosamund Pike was recognised for her leading turn in I Care A Lot, the black comedy thriller which is available to watch via Amazon Prime.

Other winners included Chloé Zhao, Chadwick Boseman and Sacha Baron Cohen. Boseman won for his final on-screen role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Andra Day won the Best Actress in a drama film for The United States vs Billie Holliday.