Stage and screen stars sing "You Will Be Found" for Broadway Cares

Stage stars came together for a Broadway Cares performance of "You Will Be Found" from Dear Evan Hansen.

You can watch the performance here, with singers including Jenn Colella, Amy Adams (who is set to star in Dear Evan Hansen film later this year), Kelli O'Hara, James Monroe Iglehart, Cheyenne Jackson, L Morgan Lee, Raymond J. Lee, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Ruthie Ann Miles and more all appearing in the special video.

The video is meant to help Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, which is currently raising funds – you can find out more on their website.

Watch the video here: