Spring Awakening revival extends Almeida Theatre run

Spring Awakening has extended its Almeida Theatre run.

Winner of the Tony and Olivier awards for best musical, Spring Awakening tells a story of adolescent anarchy, set to a score by Duncan Sheik (music) and Steven Sater (book and lyrics).

It sees a group of teenagers – silenced and controlled by a censorious society – discover a new world of feeling and freedom outside the classroom, with beautiful and devastating consequences.

The production received a glowing review from Sarah Crompton, who described it as "a triumphant achievement."

Appearing in the show are Laurie Kynaston (Melchior), Amara Okereke (Wendle), Nathan Armarkwei-Laryea (Hanschen), Asha Banks (Thea), Taylor Bradshaw (ensemble), Catherine Cusack (all the adult women), Carly-Sophia Davies (Ilse), Kit Esuruoso (Otto), Mark Lockyer (all the adult men), Bella Maclean (Martha), Emily Ooi (ensemble), Joe Pitts (Georg), Maia Tamrakar (Anna), Stuart Thompson (Moritz) and Zheng Xi Yong (Ernst).

The hit musical is directed by Rupert Goold and features choreography by Lynne Page, design by Miriam Buether, costumes by Nicky Gillibrand, lighting by Jack Knowles, sound by Tony Gayle, orchestrations by Sheik and Simon Hale and musical direction by Jo Cichonska. Casting is by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.

The show will now play an extra week – until 29 January 2022, with tickets on sale at midday.