Spamalot musical to be adapted into a film, it has been confirmed

It has been confirmed that a film version of hit musical Spamalot is in the works.

The hit musical, which first premiered in the UK in the autumn of 2006, ran for three years at the Palace Theatre after a premiere on Broadway in 2005.

It has music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle, with lyrics and book by Idle. Idle will now pen the screenplay, with Casey Nicholaw (The Prom), who choreographed the stage production, set to sit in the director's chair for the film.

Casting and a release date are naturally to be confirmed – though the production is aiming to go full steam ahead, with Dan Jinks (Big Fish) acting as producer.

The Tony Award-winning Broadway show is adapted from the seminal 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, with additional Monty Python elements thrown in.

Spamalot

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

According to Deadline, who broke the news, the piece has had something of a tempestuous history, having been at Fox and, when Fox was acquired by Disney, losing some of its steam before being picked up by Paramount.