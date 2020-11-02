Southwark Playhouse pushes Constellations revival back, cancels The Last Five Years shows

Southwark Playhouse has revealed plans for 2020 given this weekend's new English lockdown announcement by the UK government.

The ongoing five-star revival of The Last Five Years will now finish its run on 4 November, with dates after this cancelled. However, the show WILL still be streamed on stream.theatre between 26 to 29 November to audiences worldwide, so we'd definitely recommend giving that a go – it really is a cracking piece.

The south London venue's upcoming revival of Nick Payne's Constellations has pushed back its opening (new dates tbc, with hopes to kick off in December). The show was originally set to open on 26 November, which would have fallen within the current lockdown timeframe of four weeks announced on Saturday evening.

The venue is seeking guidance on whether or not rehearsals can go ahead (this is to be clarified by DCMS) but is hoping to still stage three virtual musical premieres in Decembers.

In-person performances of Philip Ridley's The Poltergeist will be cancelled, though there are hopes that the show will be live-streamed to virtual audiences.