Constellations to be revived at Southwark Playhouse this Christmas

Southwark Playhouse has revealed plans for a new revival this winter.

Following the conclusion of The Last Five Years musical, the theatre will revive Nick Payne's smash hit play Constellations, which was first seen at the Royal Court in 2012 before transferring to the West End.

The show portrays a relationship through a cosmological, quantum theoretical lens, and won the Evening Standard Award for Best New Play, plus was nominated for a WhatsOnStage Award and Olivier Award for Best New Play.

Directed by Jonathan O'Boyle (The Last Five Years), the show is set to star Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo (Three Sisters) and Oliver Johnstone (All My Sons).

It has lighting design by Jamie Platt and sound design by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite.

Constellations, in its first UK revival since the original production, will not be streamed online, and runs from 26 November to 19 December with tickets on sale now. Audiences will be socially distanced with risk mitigation measures in place to help prevent the spread of infection.

The venue will also be live-streaming three musicals from its smaller space – with more details here.