Songs for a New World suspends West End run due to ongoing certainty

The upcoming run of Jason Robert Brown's hit musical Songs for a New World has suspended its run due to continued uncertainty around the pandemic, though has promised it will return.

Brown's piece, first seen in off-Broadway in 1995, explores the lives, loves and choices of various people across the world. The production was first seen last year, with an initial online production followed by a pair of performances at The London Palladium.

Séimí Campbell directs David Hunter (Man 2), Rachel John (Woman 1), Cedric Neal (Man 1), Rachel Tucker (Woman 2) and Shem Omari James (Featured Role), all reprising their roles from The London Palladium production, seen in September 2020.

The production has musical direction by Josh Winstone, musical supervision by Adam Hoskins, design consultancy by Madeleine Girling, lighting design by Jack Knowles, and sound design by Jonny Dickie of Robins Audio.

Speaking to WhatsOnStage, producers Jamie Lambert and Eliza Jackson said: "We are temporarily suspending bookings until we know more about the situation theatres face in the coming months, but we remain dedicated to the show."