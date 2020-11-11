Sondheim revue Marry Me A Little with Celinde Schoenmaker and Rob Houchen to be streamed

Exclusive: Though interrupted by the pandemic, the Barn Theatre's production of Stephen Sondheim's Marry Me A Little will have a new life in digital form.

Performing in the piece are Rob Houchen (Les Misérables) and Celinde Schoenmaker (The Light in the Piazza), who unite to tell the tale of two lonely New Yorkers.

The piece is directed by Kirk Jameson and has musical staging by Sam Spencer-Lane (The Last Five Years, Aspects of Love), set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly and musical direction by Arlene McNaught (SIX).

Running online from 19 to 22 November, the revue is conceived by Craig Lucas and Norman René. It features "trunk" versions (ie original drafts) of Sondheim tunes from the likes of Follies, Company and A Little Night Music.

Tickets cost £13.50 – ticket holders will have a 24-hour window to watch from the initial 7.30pm GMT "performance" time.

Iwan Lewis, CEO and artistic director of the Barn Theatre, said of the announcement: "Marry Me A Little was a truly special production that sadly had to close early due to the latest lockdown. We were determined to find a way to ensure the production still got a proper end to its run and are thrilled that we are able to now stream this for anyone who wants to see this wonderful show, wherever they may be.

"We remain committed to opening our doors and welcoming back our audiences for live theatre, however after the continued success of our digital co-production What a Carve Up! we cannot ignore the global demand for innovative digital theatrical content and so I look forward to announcing further digital plans in the coming weeks."

Watch a trailer here: