Soho Theatre announces reopening season

Soho Theatre has revealed its reopening season.

Beginning with the previously revealed Herding Cats and Shedding A Skin from late May, the venue will also stage HOTTER Project and Ellie Keel Productions' Fitter and Hotter in a double bill from 26 July to 6 August. Both pieces are directed by Jessica Edwards with Mary Higgins and Ell Potter returning to the Soho venue.

From 9 to 14 August, Hot Gay Time Machine from Zak Ghazi-Torbati and Toby Marlow (co-writer of Six) returns to London, as will Nouveau Riche's Queens of Shiba from 16 to 21 August. Pecs' The Boys are Back in Town plays from 30 August to 4 September, while Daisy Hale and Fran Bushe's Ad Libido will play on 31 August and 2 September.

Hale and Katie Greenall's award-winning Fatty Fat Fat plays on 1 and 3 September, while Willy Hudson's Bottom runs on 4 September.

From 6 to 11 September, Sh!t Theatre return to Soho with Sh!t Theatre Drink Rum With Expats, which has won a whole wad of awards after first premiering in 2019.

Live comedy comes from the likes of Olga Koch, Rich Wilson, Heidi Regan, Sindhu Vee, Tim Key, Mark Thomas, Mae Martin, Nina Conti, Desiree Burch and Susan Murray.